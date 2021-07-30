Are you organizing a special event. Is your pub/service club presenting live entertainment? We want to know about it. For free access to our community events guide, please email point-form details five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca
Friday, July 30
• Joey Richards and Bob Bricker perform on The Barking Parrot patio, ages 19 and older, 5-8 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Friday night dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• “Imagine” at the Summerland Community Arts Council, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 13211 Henry Ave., or visit the show online at: summerlandarts.com
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m., book your day online: coyotecruises.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., visit: locolanding.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Snake Eyes: “Old,” “Black Widow,” “Jungle Cruise,” “The Green Knight,” “Snake Eyes: GI Joe,” “Stillwater,” “The Suicide Squad,” for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre, “F9: The First Saga”
Saturday, July 31
• Joey Richards and Bob Bricker perform on The Barking Parrot patio, 5-8 p.m.
• B.C. Fresh Talent summer concert series, free local music, outside Blenz Coffee on Main Street, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. , Chloe Shea Coffin and Payton Bischoff
• BC Buds (Kevin Foley) performs at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m., music to follow with “Gypsy”
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers and fries, noon – 4 p.m., 1197 Main Street, proceeds to charity
• Elks Lodge No. 51 presents meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner and live music to follow
Sunday, Aug. 1
• Today is August 1, the first day of August and 213rd day of 2021
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Pedal Penticton, a cycling event for all ages and abilities, ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at Martin Street and Lakeshore Drive, ride the new bike route to the library and back; other events (on until noon): demo an e-bike from the Freedom Bike Shop of The Bike Barn; take a trip in a tri-shaw with Cycling Without Age; see future cycling connections with Trails of the Okanagan; learn about bike tours with Hoodoo Adventures, register for the Project 529 bike security program.
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Ave.), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Dog races and meat draws at the Elks Lodge No. 51 in Penticton, 2 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton if now open daily 10 a.m. - midnight (Friday/Saturdays until 2 a.m.)
Monday, August 2
• B.C. Day (statutory holiday)