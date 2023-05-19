Country singer Gord Bamford is bringing his Canadian Dirt Tour to Kelowna on July 13.
Bamford will be criss-crossing the country from June to September to promote his 11th studio album, Fire It Up, which has just been released.
The Kelowna concert will take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Bamford last played there in 2018 in a sold-out show.
Australian-born and Alberta-raised, Bamford has won 26 Canadian Country Music Association awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Male Artist of the Year wins, along with receiving multiple Juno Award nominations.
He is a two-time recipient of the CMA Global Country Artist Award, with 28 Top 10 singles in Canada including the No. 1 hits “When Your Lips Are So Close” and “Dive Bar.”
Tickets are available through the Kelowna Community Theatre box office.