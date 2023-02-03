BURBANK, CA — Lisa Loring, who landed the biggest role of her acting career at age 6 and who famously taught Lurch how to dance has died. She was 64.
Loring was the first of at least six young actresses to portray the finger-snapping Wednesday Addams character. She appeared in all 64 episodes of The Addams Family sitcom which ran for two seasons between 1964-1966, but lived on for decades in syndication, reboots and other spinoffs.
In one of the show’s memorable episodes, Loring and Ted Cassidy, who played the six-foot, nine-inch butler with a deep voice, dance together in the segment “Do the Lurch.”
Following the show’s abrupt cancellation, Loring soon backed away from acting, but later scored a recurring role on the soap opera As the World Turns in addition to participating in Addams Family reunions, ‘B’ movies and the occasional guest spot on television.
Loring was married four times, her first was to her childhood sweetheart at the age of 15. That union lasted only a year. In the 1980s, she worked in makeup on several adult films and there she met her future husband Jerry Butler, a porn actor. The tumultuous marriage lasted five years and was often tabloid fodder as Butler refused his wife’s wishes for him to leave the industry.
Loring remained lifelong friends with her television brother Ken Weatherwax (Pugsley) who died in 2014 of a heart attack. With Loring’s passing, John Astin (Gomez) remains the only surviving cast member from the original TV show.
The character she originated has a renewed interest with this year’s Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the title.
Child actor Butch Patrick, who starred as Eddie in The Munsters around the same time that The Addams Family originally aired, said her death was not unexpected.
“She had been in failing health for a while. I knew she was weak. But at the same time, I’m really happy that she’s out of pain. I’m a big believer in spirituality and the afterlife, so I’m happy she’s in a better place,” Patrick told Fox News. “But I miss her. We had a long, long friendship. We did lots of great things and had wonderful adventures together.”
The two had appeared together at fan conventions over the years.
Loring is survived by two daughters.
Her cause of death is listed as a stroke caused by hypertension.