The Penticton & District Community Arts Council recognizes that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are unlike anything we have collectively experienced.
As community and individually, the lives, livelihood, and practices of artists have been impacted on an unprecedented level. The community’s arts programming has continued unabated amidst the pandemic over the past year, providing paid opportunities for artists.
“We also wanted to offer them something more…something that would more directly address and support the particular challenges that artists have been facing during this difficult time,” administrator Bethany Handfield said in a press release.
Expressive Arts for Artists was created in collaborative partnership with Maiya Robbie, RTC, with the hope of providing artists tools for creative self-care and connection during these uncertain times.
Robbie is a certified Expressive Arts Therapist and a Registered Therapeutic Counsellor.
Expressive Arts Therapists offer sessions and workshops that integrate creative modalities, embodiment practices, and psychotherapy. Modalities can include visual arts, creative writing, drama, music, voice, and movement as catalysts for personal inquiry, discovery, healing, and growth.
The Expressive Arts for Artists project involves three components:
• A free downloadable handbook called “The Artist’s Wellness Guide” will be available for everyone on the PDCAC website.
• A private Facebook group, Expressive Arts for Artists, with weekly Facebook Live sessions moderated and led by Robbie (from March 26 to May 20)
• An arts-based wellness workshop series over Zoom with Robbie.
This project is open to self-identified professional and emerging artists working in any medium or discipline, living in Penticton and area, who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. There will be a limited number of free art boxes available for artists participating in this project with the hope to have a collaborative art project over the course of the series.
Some dates to note:
• The Artist’s Wellness Guide is available on the PDCAC website now.
• The link to join the private Expressive Arts for Artists Facebook group will be live on the PDCAC’s website today.
• The first Facebook Live with Robbie will be in the Expressive Arts for Artists group on Friday at 10 a.m. and will repeat Fridays weekly after that for eight sessions.
• The wellness workshop series dates will be announced in the near future.
“We would like to thank the BC Arts Council’s Arts & Culture Resiliency Supplement and generous donors in our community for funding this program,” Handfield said
“This support ensures this project, the materials, and art supplies are all free for participants. We appreciate the support and belief in the value of arts and culture for all.”
To find out more about the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, to see the list of current programming and events, and how you can support arts and culture in our community, please visit their website: pentictonartscouncil.com