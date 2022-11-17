This column was published in The Herald and Kelowna Daily Courier Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022:
Penticton’s Many Hats Theatre Company begins their hilarious run of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged). This piece of theatre inspired, by the Bard, was a hit at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987, and later at the Criterion Theatre in London, where it ran for nine years. It’s always a hit wherever it travels.
The play is a series of two minute vignettes that parodies the plays of William Shakespeare, with all of them being performed by only three actors; Eric Hanston, Pete Macleod, and Vance Potter, under the direction of Andrew Knudsen.
Opening night is Nov. 17 and the show runs until Dec. 11. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday’s show at 2 p.m. The play takes place at The Cannery Stage, 1475 Fairview Rd. in Penticton. Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.ca.
I promise you that even if you are not a Shakespeare lover, you will love this show. My husband, who shy’s away from the classics, is still talking about how much he enjoyed laughing through this play, and we saw it six years ago.
Tomorrow night it’s the monthly Gatsby themed live concert at Crown & Thieves, 3887C Brown Rd., happening from 7 – 9 p.m. My band, The Anna Jacyszyn Trio, are fired up to give patrons an energetic show of sassy jazz songs to pure pop with a twist of cheeky fun. “It feels like a Vegas show” says Denise Taylor of East Kelowna.
“Anna and the band are fire!” says Stephen and Laura from West Kelowna.
These are direct quotes from emails I receive with thanks.
Tickets are $45 through eventbrite.ca /e/the-anna-jacyszyn-trio-returns-the-broken-hearts-club-tickets-387727632787
If you are in Penticton tomorrow, you must already know that two of country music’s most iconic performers, Sawyer Brown and Lonestar, are in town and performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 853 Eckhardt Ave. West, Penticton. Hope you can still get a ticket at: soec.ca/event/ sawyer-brown-lonestar/
Bring on the weekend and our very own Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performing on Friday, at Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St., then Saturday in Penticton at Cleland Community Theatre, 325 Power St., and again on Sunday in Vernon, at the Performing Arts Centre, 3800 33 St.
The concert is named Bird’s-Eye View with Guy Few on Trumpet. With Kelly Coubrough lending us her luscious soprano voice as our very own orchestra perform Haydn, Respighi, and Schafer. For tickets and information about price, timings, and show content, visit okanagansymphony. com/2022-23-season/birds-eye-view or by calling 250-763-7544. There is an open dress rehearsal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. inside the KCT, which the public is invited to attend as a pay-what-you- can approach – it’s such a wonderful way to experience our amazing orchestra even when tight purse strings need to be considered.
The Ponderosa Fiber Arts Guild in Kelowna will be hosting their annual Artisan Sale this Saturday, Nov. 19 at the First Baptist Church, 1309 Bernard Ave. This is a great place to wander around to find that special gift your neighbour, friend or hostess gift that is unique, handcrafted by Guild members. For more information check the website ponderosaguild.org. The sale is on from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Vernon’s Jazz Society welcomes Wild Blue Herons to the stage on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. at their 31st Street location. A Vancouver based quartet performing groove-oriented jazz sprinkled with the Blues. Formed in 2018 by Bill Sample and Darlene Cooper, the band perform original and select standard songs. For tickets and more information visit vernonjazz.com.
A Rocky Mountain High Christmas is back on home-ground after a two-year gap. This musical extravaganza which features the songs and arrangements of John Denver is the brainchild of Canadian recording artists and local entrepreneurs, Rick and Steve Worrall.
The first leg of the tour will be at Kelowna Community Theatre, from Nov. 24 to 26, before embarking on their Western Canadian capital city tour.
At the helm of it is 18-time Emmy, and twice grammy-award nominee, Maestro Lee Holdridge, will be in town to conduct his own arrangements of Denver’s music using The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra alongside singers Rick Worrall, Delphine Litke, Carmen Harris and Chad Abrahamson and local session and first call musicians: Sean Bray, Scott Grant, Brian McMahon, Chris Stevens, Susan Aylard, and Neville Bowman.
Tickets cost from $59.24 to $90.29 and a portion of the sales will support the Okanagan Food Bank. This is truly something that is special to see, with so much talent on the stage.
The price for this seasonal spirit uplift is very reasonable. Purchase tickets for the Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver shows through rockymountainhighconcert. com. If you know people in these towns, show off a little by telling them to witness the amazing hometown talent you have grown so accustomed to. It’s quite remarkable and I’m sure the organizers would appreciate the full house as it costs a small fortune to tour a team like this.
Tonight, the Lantern Folk Concert Series are presenting the loveliest music duo that I know in the Okanagan: Rhindress.
Fresh off their inaugural album, “Cut Flowers – a bouquet of Canadian Songs,” they will release their musical love story onto this intimate house concert at 3770 Wetton Rd. (off Gellatly Rd.), West Kelowna at 7:30 p.m., with Jim on guitar and Kim on keys and bass.
The couple always entertains with a mixed genre from country and blues to rock and maritime. Tickets are $25 and reservations are required through lanternfolk.ca.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.