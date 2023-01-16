The Penticton Peach Festival has an incredible one-two punch lined up for Tim Hortons Country Night on Thursday, Aug. 10 with headliner and CCMA Award winner Aaron Pritchett, and Matt Lang set to open the show!
Acclaimed for bringing rock energy to country audiences, Pritchett has become one of Canada's most popular live country music performers over the past two decades. He has won multiple CCMA Awards; been Juno Award nominated, and holds a record BCCMA Award wins.
A true fan favourite, Pritchett has released countless hit singles including ‘Hold My Beer,’ ‘Let’s Get Rowdy’ and his #1 radio smash ‘Better When I Do’.
After several years of attracting sellout crowds in Eastern Canada, Matt Lang will be making his first appearance at the Penticton Peach Festival. In 2020, he was nominated for the CCMA Rising Star Award, and he won SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition in 2019.
Lang's first album, ‘More,’ spawned four hits including ‘Getcha’ and ‘In A Bar.’ Recently, he teamed up with Tyler Joe Miller to record the huge radio hit, ‘Never Met A Beer.’
Peachfest entertainment director Don Kendall said it is the best-ever line-up for Tim Hortons Country Night.
"People love Aaron Pritchett. His music and rock energy have always made him a crowd favourite," said Kendall. "And, we are very fortunate to welcome Matt Lang. In Quebec, you can't get a ticket for his shows and he is on his way to becoming an international country music star."
The Penticton Peach Festival will run from Aug. 9 to 13. The opening night acts (Aug. 9) will be Kim Mitchell and Captain Tractor and other entertainment will be announced over the coming weeks. The full schedule will be released closer to the festival dates. For more information on the entertainment, how to volunteer, become a sponsor or a vendor visit Peachfest.com.'