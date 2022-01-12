Singers are warming up, dancers’ feet are beginning to twitch, pianists are working on those scales, violinists and other musicians are getting their fingers limbered up and the speech arts students are getting their stories ready to tell.
All of them are getting set for this spring’s 96th Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, organizers of which are preparing for a return to a live format.
“The PKMF is an opportunity for both youth and adult performing artists to demonstrate their achievements in music, dance and speech arts to their peers and to the community,” organizers said in a press release.
“It gives them an opportunity to have their performances professionally evaluated in a constructive and positive manner. It also presents an opportunity for solo festival winners to take part in the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival to be held this year in Cranbrook, June 2-6.
Registration is open for all disciplines through Jan. 23, except speech arts, which has a Feb. 6 deadline. To register, visit www.pkmf.org.
Planned performances are:
• Classical voice, March 4-6, Penticton United Church
• Pianoforte, March 11-13, Penticton Lakeside Resort
• Speech arts, April 4-6, Penticton Alliance Church
• Music theatre, April 8-10, Penticton United Church
• Instruments and strings, April 12-13, Penticton Alliance Church
• Dance, April 19-27, Cleland Theatre
The public is invited to all of the events with admission by donation, but with health protocols in place, including a requirement of proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
One final gala concert is planned for April 30 at the Cleland Theatre showcasing performers recommended by adjudicators. Tickets for that event cost $15 and go on sale March 1 at festival venues and online through Eventbrite.