Nanaimo bluesman David Gogo loves playing The Dream Café but just getting here can be a challenge.
“Finally arriving in Penticton this time was just a great joy for me, especially because I’d had a rough day,” said Gogo about his recent trip to the Peach City. “The time before when I played here all the highways were washed out and this time my car breaks down. It’s kind of a strange pattern alright.”
However just like that first time, the Vancouver Island singer/songwriter was able to make it to the show on time.
And what a show.
During his time on stage he shared music and stories about his career to a an appreciative, sold-out audience.
“Being at the Dream is just kind of like sitting down with some old friends and talking and playing, that’s what I really dig about it,” said Gogo. “It’s really a unique room to be able to do that. There’s really not a lot of places you can do that.
“It’s just so great that the community has come together and saved the venue. It’s really such a wonderful room.”
Some of the bucket list items he shared with the audience included bowling with Johnny Winter, signing an autograph for B.B. King and shopping at West Hedley Mall.
The tiny second hand store in the small town east of Princeton, humorously riding on the fame of West Edmonton Mall, first caught Gogo’s attention while on a trip to Penticton.
“I love characters, I love unique people and when I first drove by West Hedley Mall I thought that looks like a place that might be worth something and old Joe (Brant, the operator) he was such a character,” he recalled. “I loved this guy and now he’s gone and it pains me that we’re losing these wonderful people.”
Gogo has six Juno Award nominations, has been named Guitarist of the Year three times at the Maple Blues Awards and was named Musician of the Year at the West Coast Music Awards.
He has also received the Great Canadian Blues Award for his lifetime contribution to blues in Canada as voted by the listeners of CBC’s Saturday Night Blues show.
His future includes continuing to work on his podcast, recording another single, his 17th album and a book about his life.
“To quote Peter Townsend, ‘it’s been an amazing journey,’” he said. “The most important thing, the journey continues.”