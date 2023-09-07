Canadian country star Lisa Brokop is paying tribute to one of her own idols in a new show that visits Oliver next month.
Lisa Brokop: The Patsy Cline Project pays homage to one of country music's greatest ladies with some of Cline's classic hits, like "Sweet Dreams," "Walkin After Midnight," and “Crazy,” as well as some of Brokop’s own material specifically written for the project.
She’s joined by Paul Jefferson – a talented country artist in his own right – who performs as Hank Williams.
Brokop’s music career stretches back 30 years and includes nine albums and multiple Canadian Country Music Awards. She’s a native of Surrey, B.C., and in 1995 was a finalist for top new vocalist from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Tickets for the show in Oliver on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m., at the Venables Theatre cost $45 each and are available at the box office or online at www.venablestheatre.ca.