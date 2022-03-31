For my post-Oscar column, I’ll stick with what everybody should be talking about — the winners.
While selections are debated for years — Was Forrest Gump better than The Shawshank Redemption? How did Crash, a mediocre film win best picture? — Oscar can no longer be accused of being “so white” and so male... at least not this year.
Diversity was the big winner Sunday. CODA, featuring deaf actors and crew members (similar to Steven Spielberg casting Puerto Ricans as Puerto Ricans in West Side Story), won best picture, best screenplay adaptation and best supporting actor (Troy Kutsur).
It was an upset. Pundits picked The Power of the Dog to win Best Picture. The characters in CODA were likable, in The Power of the Dog, they were flawed. The industry seldom gives awards to actors playing heavies.
Kutsur’s acceptance speech was one of two highlights Sunday. He thanked deaf theatre companies for providing a stage where he sharpened his skills. Looking on lovingly was presenter Youn Yuh-jung, another outsider, who last year won as the eccentric grandmother in Minari. The stage crew attempted to move her, but she stood in amazement, smiling, one artist admiring another’s craft.
For the finale, Lady Gaga (love her!) was joined by Liza Minnelli, celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Cabaret, for which Minnelli won her only Oscar.
“I’m your biggest fan,” Minnelli gushed to Gaga.
Visibly nervous as she seldom makes public appearances due to declining health, Minnelli was told, “I got you” as Gaga walked her through the formalities.
These two events were about respect and appreciation for the ones who came before you, something that’s sadly lacking in today’s world. Lady Gaga is arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet but, without Liza Minnelli, there probably wouldn’t be Lady Gaga.
As for diversity, two of the four acting statues went to actors of colour. The best director (Jane Campion) was only the third female to win. The best picture was directed by a woman, Sian Heder, who won for her original screenplay.
Best actress Jessica Chastain gave the best speech, recognizing marginalized people and the LGBTQ community, which Tammy Faye Bakker lovingly embraced, much to the chagrin of the PTL Club.
The three hosts were fine, production numbers inconsistent. Broken into three acts, they began with a DJ spinning pop standards not from movies.
Next came an all-star band which included Sheila E. (love her!) and Travis Barker of Blink 182, who nobody had ever seen before in a dress shirt. The traditional orchestra finished the show.
The Godfather and Pulp Fiction reunions were limited to three on stage (was this because of COVID?) Where was James Caan, Robert Duvall, Talia Shire and Diane Keaton from The Godfather? How about Harvey Keitel, Amanda Plummer or the guy in the basement of the pawn shop in Pulp Fiction? Viewers love reunions.
And, as always, Timothée Chalamet looked great, but put a shirt on dude.
For all the complaining and analyzing, remember that the Oscars are union members awarding trophies to fellow union members. That’s it — an over-produced, silly reality show, with great costuming. A car accident that you can’t help but slow down and take a look at.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca