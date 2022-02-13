Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Foo Fighters are coming to Penticton.
The 12-time Grammy Award-winning rock band will play at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.
Founded by Nirvana drummer David Grohl in 1994 as a solo project after the death of Kurt Cobain, the Foo Fighters now include Taylor Hawkins (drums), Rami Jaffee (keyboard), Nate Mendel (bass), Chris Shiflett (guitar), and Pat Smear (guitar).
Best known for their 1999 single and video, “Learn to Fly,” the band also received significant radio play for a string of hits including “All My Life, “Everlong” “Times Like These,” “Something from Nothing,” “The Sky is a Neighbourhood,” “My Hero,” “Best Of You” and “This Is a Call.”
They remain a top concert draw across North America.
Their live performance was praised in a New York Times review recently.
““Strangers hugged and high-fived... They punched the air, swung their hair and danced, twisting and swaying at their seats in a state of high-decibel music-induced bliss,” The Times wrote.
The band’s 12 Grammy awards include winning Best Rock Album of the Year on four occasions.
Grohl, 54, is a friend of many of the elder statesmen of rock and roll. He was among rock’s elite in 2014 to perform on a CBS special marking the 50-year anniversary of The Beatles appearing on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Later that year, he and the surviving members of Nirvana joined Paul McCartney on stage for a surprise appearance in Seattle.
A video shot by a fan at a recent Foo Fighters concert went viral when Grohl literally stopped the show and called out an audience member who was engaged in a fight
“Get the (expletive deleted) out of my show right now,” he said to thunderous applause. “You don’t come to my show to fight, you come to my show to dance.”
All tickets for the Oct. 1 show in Penticton are $129 (plus tax and applicable service charges) and are available for purchase online only at: valleyfirsttix.ca beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
The Penticton date is one of three stops in B.C. on the present tour. The band plays in Victory on Oct. 3 and at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Oct. 5.