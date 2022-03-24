How about a little Latin and Cuban music to go with your symphony?
B.C. singer-songwriter Alex Cuba will join the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for performances April 1 and 2.
The Cuban-born musician combines a number of styles into a sophisticated brand of music.
“It is rare to find a performer who can demonstrate unbridled wizardry on the guitar while simultaneously delivering such velvety vocals,” said Okanagan Symphony conductor Rosemary Thomson. “Listening to Alex Cuba is like hearing warm sunshine after a cold winter. I simply cannot wait to perform with him.”
The Juno-winning Cuba now lives in Smithers. He’ll
perform with the symphony April 1 at the Kelowna Community Theatre and April 2 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
The Kelowna concert will also be livestreamed.
Tickets are available through okanagansymphony.com /tickets.