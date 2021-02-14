The Okanagan Weekend
In recognition of Valentine’s Week, I present my personal choices of the 50 greatest love songs of the rock/pop music era.
1. I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton or Whitney Houston). Whether it’s the simple, but straight-for-the-heart version that Dolly wrote and recorded in 1974, or Whitney’s over-the-top power
ballad from “The Bodyguard,” there’s no greater love song of all. In a rarity, Dolly hit No. 1 twice on the Billboard Country chart, first in 1974 and again in 1982 when she re-recorded it for inclusion in the theatrical version of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Whitney’s 1992 version, featuring the first 45 seconds a cappella, was produced by David Foster, hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and remains one of the best-selling singles of all-time.
2. Can’t Help Falling In Love With You (Elvis Presley). Others have attempted covers (Corey Hart, UB40), but none do justice to this Presley masterpiece. Again, simplicity is the song’s brilliance.
3. Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley). They put lyrics to the melody of a Civil War song called “Aura Lee” by W.W. Fosdick, added Elvis’s vocals and minimal production and a classic was born in 1956.
4. Unchained Melody (The Righteous Brothers). There are literally hundreds of recordings but the 1965 version by Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield remains the gem. A jukebox favourite, it was introduced to an entirely new demographic 25 years later when it was featured in the iconic scene in “Ghost.” It first appeared in a 1955 prison movie, “Unchained,” and lost the Best Original Song Academy Award to “Love Is A Many Splendored Thing.”
5. Have I Told You Lately (Van Morrison). Released in 1989 to very little fanfare by this Irish musician (who wrote the song), Rod Stewart made it his own, four years later.
6. Yesterday (The Beatles). This was Paul’s greatest moment. No other Beatles were present at the time of the recording, it was McCartney and a string quartet. It remains to this day the most covered single of all-time.
7. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (The Platters). This dates back to a 1933 operetta called “Roberta,” but The Platers made it a hit in 1955. For a touch of nostalgia and teen romance, watch the understated scene from “American Graffiti” where Ronny Howard shares a slow dance with Cindy Williams.
8. The Power of Love (Laura Branigan). Jennifer Rush wrote and recorded it originally and Celine Dion also had a hit with it, but Laura’s orgasmic version is the definitive one. She’s devoted and committed, yet terrified and confused.
9. Somewhere (from West Side Story). Two greats, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, co-wrote this powerful song which was used at a pivotal point in the play and movie. Of the recorded versions the best was by Barbra Streisand from “The Broadway Album,” who used outer space as her setting, with David Foster as producer.
10. You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker). Guys, how many of you wish you could sing this to your true love? Co-written by Billy Preston, best known for being on the rooftop of the “Let It Be” sessions, it was popularized by Cocker in 1974, who was perhaps best known for his performance of “With A Little Help From My Friends” at Woodstock. This was the finest moment for both musicians. A No. 5 hit on Billboard.
11. When A Man Loves A Woman (Percy Sledge). Percy wrote this after he was laid off from a job as a construction worker and his girlfriend at the time dumped him to pursue a modeling career. It hit No. 1, as did a remake by Michael Bolton, 25 years later.
12. How Deep Is Your Love (The Bee Gees). From “Saturday Night Fever,” Barry Gibb was planning to hand it over to Yvonne Elliman but at the last moment gave her “If I Can’t Have You” and kept this one for his brothers.
13. We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn). By far the most romantic single released during the war years. It became a monster-hit in England once again... 70 years later in the summer of 2009 thanks to a greatest hits package released in the UK of Vera’s material.
14. Sea of Love (The Honeydrippers). Phil Phillips’ version hit No. 1 in 1959, but the version best remembered is Robert Plant’s from his 1984 EP which was highlighted by a great string arrangement. It hit No. 3 on Billboard. Surprisingly, Plant hated it, telling the press he “sounded like a crooner.”
15. At Last (Etta James). Beyonce was superb at Barack Obama’s inauguration, but James put her stamp on this love song which had been recorded dozens of times since its release in 1941 for the movie “Orchestra Wives.” Amazingly, it didn’t earn a Best Original Song nomination at the Oscars — that went to the forgotten swing number “I’ve Got a Gal in Kalamazoo.”
16. Lara’s Theme (Maurice Jarre). From “Doctor Zhivago,” this one stood on its own as an instrumental, although the Ray Conniff singers recorded it as “Somewhere My Love,” winning a Grammy.
17. The Rose (Bette Midler). Like the hits from “Saturday Night Fever,” Midler won a Grammy for this song but it was entirely ignored by Oscar voters for Best Original Song.
18. Heaven (Bryan Adams). Originally written for the turkey movie “A Night in Heaven,” with Christopher Atkins, Bryan nearly gave it to another artist but decided to give it a second chance on “Reckless.” It was Bryan’s first No. 1 and the best of his many great ballads.
19. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim), (Rod Stewart). “Tonight’s the Night” was the bigger hit (and more saucy) but the title speaks for itself... and he was able to plug his favourite soccer team.
20. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (Elton John). It hit No. 2 in 1974, then reached the summit when re-recorded with George Michael in 1991. The best version can be found on Elton’s “Live in Australia” album with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra” album.
21. Mandy (Barry Manilow). OK, sue me, but I love it. You’ve gotta have Barry somewhere on a list of great ballads. Legend has it that the original lyrics were about a lost dog, Brandy, which Manilow sometimes denies.
22. Maybe I’m Amazed (Paul McCartney). Written shortly before The Beatles split up, Paul included this on his first solo album — where he played all of the instruments. Dedicated to his wife Linda, this remains McCartney’s greatest post-Beatles moment.
23. Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Babe (Barry White). Sexy, soothing, romantic... those words can all describe White’s legendary voice.
24. You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling (The Righteous Brothers). According to BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) it was the most played song of the 20th century. Of the dozens of successful covers, Hall and Oates had the best one.
25. Time In A Bottle (Jim Croce). Sad but true, it hit No. 1 posthumously. He wrote it for his infant son.
26. If You Leave Me Now (Chicago). Chicago was originally a funky horn band, but later recorded some of the great power ballads of the 1980s. It all began here with this soft ballad, written and sung by Peter Cetera. It was the band’s first No. 1 single — hitting the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic — as well as their first Grammy Award.
27. I Honestly Love You (Olivia Newton John). Long before the spandex in “Grease” and the headband on the “Physical” album came this quaint ballad. It was a hit all over the world and was even used briefly in a scene from “Jaws” just prior to the shark’s second attack.
28. I’m on Fire (Bruce Springsteen). It didn’t really fit the tone of “Born in the USA” but it allowed everyone to catch their breath at the end of Side 1.
29. Blue Moon (The Marcels). The imagery in this song is clever. It’s been recorded by many since its release in 1934 by writers Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.
30. Crying (Roy Orbison). He also did a spectacular remake shortly before his death with k.d. Lang for the obscure Jon Cryer movie “Hiding Out.” Orbison’s voice was said to bring grown men to tears.
31. Chances Are (Johnny Mathis). According to one major survey, it was the fourth-best selling 45 record of the 20th century. It was used prominently in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
32. Tennessee Waltz (Patti Page). It was originally a ‘B’ side but DJs preferred it to “Boogie Woogie Santa Claus.” So did listeners. They made it a No. 1 song in November 1950.
33. Nobody Does It Better (Carly Simon). The best James Bond theme song ever. From “The Spy Who Loved Me,” it was robbed of an Oscar by “You Light Up My Life.” And, 007 would indeed think that he was the best.
34. I Want to Know What Love Is (Foreigner).Whether they were singing about God or finding true love for the first time, Lou Gramm backed by a gospel choir was an unlikely combination for a No. 1 song, but it indeed happened in 1984.
35. I’ve Got You Babe (Sonny and Cher). Sonny Bono wrote it in 1965, it was used years later in “Groundhog Day” and Cher even recorded a version with Beavis and Butthead. A pair of giddy flower children at the start of their careers, it’s silly and corny ... but timeless.
36. Angie (The Rolling Stones). Like “You’re So Vain” there’s tremendous debate as to who Angie was — Keith Richards’ newborn daughter or David Bowie’s ex-wife. Who cares? Jagger never sounded better when he declared: “there ain’t a woman that comes close to you”.
37. Don’t Know Much (Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt). From the wonderful “Cry Like a Rainstorm, Howl Like the Wind” album featuring the greatest baroque singer of all-time with one of the greatest pop singers to come out of the 1970s. The two won a Grammy for their collaboration. The follow-up single “All My Life” isn’t as well know, but it’s just as romantic.
38. Kiss From a Rose (Seal). Grammy winner for Record and Song of the Year and Best Male Vocalist, it didn’t become a hit for Seal until a year after its release, thanks to inclusion on the “Batman Forever” soundtrack.
39. Endless Love (Lionel Richie and Diana Ross). Written for a Brooke Shields movie of the same name, it was originally intended to be recorded by Ross alone. It also launched Richie’s career as a solo artist after years with the Commodores.
40. Telephone Line (Electric Light Orchestra). Released at a time when people used to make phone calls, ELO’s first gold single was released on green vinyl.
41. Danny’s Song (Anne Murray), Originally a Loggins and Messina song, it was a crossover hit in both pop, country and A/C earning Murray a Grammy nomination.
42. Memory (from “Cats”). Inspired by a T.S. Elliott poem, Manilow and Streisand both had minor hits with it. The top selling version remains Elaine Paige, who sang it first as Grizabella on London’s West End.
43. Open Arms (Journey). Steve Perry’s voice can melt any heart. “Don’t Stop Believin’” enjoyed the tremendous reboot thanks to “The Sopranos,” but many forget “Open Arms” was Journey’s highest-charting single. In the words of pianist Jonathan Cain... “a make-out song.”
44. At This Moment (Billy Vera and The Beaters). When released in 1981, it stalled at No. 79 on the charts, but “Family Ties” made it a No. 1 hit, five years later when it was used briefly during a dance scene with Michael J. Fox and his future wife Tracy Pollan.
45. Tender Love (The Force M.D.s). This New York City doo wop group received minimal attention. Enter Jimmy Jay and Terry Lewis who produced this top 10 single from 1985.
46. Your Song (Elton John). Elton’s first top 10 single. The narrator might not have money or a successful career but he has found love.
47. Unforgettable (Nat King Cole). Like “Unchained Melody,” a new generation discovered it, this time thanks to a posthumous duet with daughter Natalie. Again, David Foster produced.
48. Songbird (Fleetwood Mac). The melody came to Christine McVie at 3 a.m. and she wrote it in 30 minutes. Only she and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham participated in the recording, which closes Side 1 of the classic “Rumours” album.
49. I Go Crazy (Paul Davis). Davis didn’t think it had any chance of commercial success and suggested they give it to Lou Rawls. The studio chose to release Davis’s version. It peaked at No. 7 on Billboard in 1977 but set a record that still stands to this day, remaining in the Hot 100 singles chart for nine months, one week.
50. Shallow (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper). It’s ranked low only because it was released in 2018. Give it time. We will be talking about this song in another 25 years. Soon to win the Best Original Song Oscar for its inclusion in “A Star Is Born.” Gaga co-wrote this gem with three others including Mark Ronson.
James Miller is editor of Okanagan Weekend and a rock music historian. Did this list have any glaring omission? Write: letters@ok.bc.ca
This article originally appeared Feb. 14, 2019.