KELOWNA — Live music has a strong pulse in the Central Okanagan but musicians would like more places to perform, Kelowna city councillors heard Monday.
An update of the Central Okanagan Music Strategy, presented to council, was based on more than 1,100 responses to a wide-ranging survey.
“Lots of people wanted to talk about venues,” presenter Craig Siemens told council.
A desire for new or improved venues was mentioned by 58% of survey respondents, he said, while 45% believe funding either directly to artists or groups that support artists should be increased.
The overwhelming majority of those who responded to the survey, almost 90%, say they enjoy attending or performing at live music shows, with the most popular venues being the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Kelowna Community Theatre.
But those responding to the survey suggested there was still a need for a new Kelowna venue with between 300 and 500 seats, Siemens said. “Space is where the musicians and the audience come together. That’s where the magic happens,” he said.
The diversity of musical offerings in the greater Kelowna area, as measured by both the number of performers and the proliferation of smaller venues such as artist-friendly pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants, has widened significantly in the past decade, council heard.
“You’re seeing music in a lot of different places and that’s part of community vitality,” Siemens said.
But barriers to the even greater spread of live music include lack of awareness of when and where artists are performing and parking challenges near major venues, Siemens said.
Coun. Ryan Donn, who manages a municipally owned theatre in Lake Country, said West Kelowna should consider building a community theatre, possibly in partnership with the school district. “There’s a gap for theatre space in West Kelowna,” he said.
Donn also suggested Kelowna should look at allowing “house concerts,” in which people gather at private homes for artistic performances. Currently, he said, such events are “technically illegal.”
Next steps in development of the Central Okanagan Music Strategy will be an online conference in April and May, with another report to city council later this year.