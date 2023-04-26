Kiwanis Music Festival

Music students of Lynne Leydier are among the provincial representatives to the Provincial Performing Arts Festival to be held in Penticton the week of May 28 through June 1. From left, Leydier, Isabella Cucnik, junior classical voice delegate; Uno Orlick, intermediate musical theatre delegate; Maya Le Febvre, intermediate classical voice and provincial excellence delegate; Justice Gin, junior musical theatre delegate and Kennedy Smith, senior classical voice delegate.

