St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Penticton, producers since 2011 of a whole series of family-friendly entertainments, are casting a brand-new play for summer 2022.
It’s a sequel to the 2019 pre-pandemic production of “Drinking Habits,” by American playwright Tom Smith. Unsurprisingly, the sequel is entitled “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act,” also by Tom Smith.
Attendees in 2019 will remember that “Drinking Habits” tells the hilarious story of three nuns struggling to save the life of their convent.
Their order?
“The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing,” repairers of liturgical garments. But the sisters Philomena and Augusta have a delicious secret: to keep the doors open, they also make wine.
Say it isn’t so, Mother Superior!
All is well –– barely –– until the sister’s surreptitious wine begins to win awards, attracting the attention of an on-again off-again pair of engaged investigative reporters who disguise themselves as clerics.
Added to the mix are a retired magician now priest, a lovelorn caretaker, and a not-sure-I-want-to-be-a-nun ingenue.
The result?
Pure farce, tender emotion, and lots of laugh-out-loud moments. Just think of “Fawlty Towers” meets Bugs Bunny meets the Catholic church.
In the sequel, playgoers find the sisters pining for the old days.
“Things have gotten so quiet around here,” sighs Sister Philomena.
When word comes that a local orphanage needs financial help, the sisters spring into action, this time producing a play. (Yes, art imitates life.)
Before the audience can catch its breath, it’s unmanageable stage fright, slamming closet doors, and the accidental switch-up of refreshments — a Mother Superior’s worst nightmare.
And more.
Production is slated for late August/early September.
Meanwhile, St. Andrew’s is looking for actors, and production people. No experience necessary.
Email director Colin Cross at knockknock.godshouse.ca@gmail.com or call him at 250-492-8304.