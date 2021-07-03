As health restrictions ease, senior arts and crafters in Penticton are invited to pick up their favourite hobby again.
The Penticton Arts Council has several programs underway in July, including the “Artsy Aging with Alice” program for seniors 55 and older who’d like to drop in for some creativity and social time.
Classes are July 8 and 22 in the Penticton Arts Council Community Room at Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave. from 10 a.m. until noon on both days.
Participants can bring along their current arts projects to share or photos of a new project they’d like to explore with session leader Alice Strohmaier.
There is a $2 drop-in fee and space is limited to 10 participants with masks
To register, call the Penticton Arts Council at 250-492-7997 or email info@pentictonartscouncil.com