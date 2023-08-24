Thursday, August 24
• Just 4 Fun, Canada’s first multi-screen sports simulator, free sessions available in month of August, 358 Main Street, for details: 236-422-0090
• Live music at Eliza featuring Aidan Mayes, Naramata Inn, 3625 1 Street in Naramata, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Okanagan Comedy Festival, Highway 97 Brewery, 7 p.m., first of two nights, featuring Scott Dumas, Ned Townsend, Chris Franklin, $30 at the door ($25 in advance)
• Hayley Wallis and the Bright Futures, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Danny Attack, Slackwater Brewing, 8 p.m., $10 cover
• Early Bird Tours, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14580 146 Avenue, Osoyoos, 7:15-8:45 a.m., an early morning walk and talk along the 1.5-km boardwalk, advanced registration not required, for details call: 250-495-2470
• Art exhibition: The CATS Came Back… With Friends, from the collective minds of Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne, The Lier House, presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, reduced hours due to smoke
• Coyote Cruises open daily, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Kettle Valley Steam Railway scenic runs, Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• SS Sicamous Museum open daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $10 (ages 13-54), $8 (seniors), $5 (ages 6-13), kids 5 and under are free, special family rate available for $25
Friday, August 25
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Blue Beetle (PG, 127 minutes), free showing on Friday night at 7 p.m. as a thank you to firefighters and to get families out of the smoke, first-come, first-serve (Blue Beetle shows in Oliver through Aug. 31)
• Free Lung, three-piece indi/rock dance band, featuring Dustin McGifford, Brtibar, 67 Nanaimo Ave. E., 8 p.m., $10 cover
• Penticton Roller Skate presents Tailgate Roller Skate, Outdoor Skating Rink at City Hall, 7-10 p.m., free, including rentals and helmets (while supplies last)
• Pier Water Sports 25th anniversary party, discounts for locals all weekend
• Okanagan Comedy Festival, Highway 97 Brewery, 7 p.m., second of two nights, featuring Amanda Rose, Dale Ward, Kelly Taylor, $30 at the door ($25 in advance)
• Will Schlackl, The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, pet friendly
• LeRen, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, to purchase tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Friday dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to local charity
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (Aug. 25-31): “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” (PG, 135 minutes); 30th anniversary reissue of Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park (3D, PG, 127 minutes); Blue Beetle (PG, 127 minutes, see review in Wednesday’s Herald); Strays (14A, 93 minutes); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG, 99 minutes); Barbie (PG, 114 minutes); Oppenheimer (14A, 180 minutes); Mission Impossible: Dead-Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/Penticton
Saturday, August 26
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., more than 85 vendors
• Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200-300 block of Main Street, Backstreet Blvd. and Front Street, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., live music outside Tickleberry’s
• Will Schlackl, The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, pet friendly
• Osoyoos Desert Centre nature talk: Grassland Species and Conservation, 11 a.m., free with admission, with Grasslands Conservation Council of B.C.’s Mike Dedels
• Doodle and Drink (Again), Penticton Art Gallery, 3-4:30 p.m., $25
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m., steak barbecue, 5 p.m., entertainment by Glory Days, 6-9 p.m.
• Music bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 4:30 p.m., $20 tickets for sale in advance
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Iron Driver, Penticton Speedway, gates open at 4:30 p.m., practicing and qualifying until 7 p.m., green flag at 7 p.m., $25
• The Yard Katz, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20
• Calm Like a Bomb, a tribute to Rage Against the Machine, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m., $15
• Bill Lynch Trio, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., in support of their debut album, Would You Speak on My Behalf, $25
• Drag and Burlesque Show, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., featuring Freida Whales and friends, $25
Sunday, August 27
• Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street in Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Art and Music at Summerland Ornamental Gardens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring the Wind Jammers Woodwind Quintet, by donation, stroll the gardens, bring a picnic (as vendors will not be on site)
• Bianca Berkland (jazz/blues), Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., no cover
• Country Night featuring Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, music begins at 11 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Mandy Cole, Covert Farms Family Estate Winery, 1-4 p.m.
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Survivorship flea market, 1397 Fairview Road, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., money raised goes to team activities and breast cancer awareness
• BC-SPCA flea market, Wholesale Club parking lot on Main Street, 8 a.m-2 p.m.
• Gord’s Place, live acoustic music with Gord McLaren, The Barking Parrot, 4-7 p.m.
Monday, August 28
• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, 1 p.m., view live online
• Open lawn bowling, Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, $5 drop-in fee, sessions are Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. (for 9:30 a.m. playtime) and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (for 9:30 a.m. starttime)
• Euchre, Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m., pool, 6:30 p.m., Texas Hold ‘Em, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 29
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, a fusion of bingo and great music, Match Eatery and Public House, 6:30 p.m.
• Open Mic Night with host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
• Art gallery open with an artist in attendance, Oliver Senior Center, 1-3 p.m.
• Art show and sale, Oliver Senior Center, artist on site, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, August 30
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., more than 30 vendors
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Music in the Park, Memorial Park in Summerland, 6:30 p.m., featuring The Blues Brothers and the Bluesmobile
• Kansas Lee and Saltwater Hank, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Shalisa, all by herself in concert, The Hub on Martin Street, 8 p.m., no cover
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.
NOTE: Due to the possibility of smoke and poor air quality, some outdoor activities may be cancelled or moved indoors. We suggest contacting the venues in advance.