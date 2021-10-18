Tuesday, Oct. 19
• Penticton City Council meets, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda or watch the meeting: penticton.ca
• Anita McComas solo exhibition at The Lloyd Gallery, daily at 18 Front Street in Penticton, show closes Thursday
• Osoyoos Desert Centre annual general meeting, 1 p.m., 14580 146 Ave., Osoyoos, for additional information call 250-495-2470 or email: mail@desert.org
• Penticton Beer Week continues, today’s events: beer edition trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, noon-1 p.m., Matthias Bieber and Anna Surikhina, “Monitoring Migration at Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory,” suggested donation of $2
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 and $75 per month
• The Dart Dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Civic Places and Spaces, presented by the City of Penticton, online community information session, 6-8:30 p.m., to register: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/vice-places-and-spaces
• Halloween contest at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, vote for your favourite store window for a chance to win one of 20 $100 gift cards: cherrylane.ca/favwindow
• Now showing: EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton at Summerland art gallery, 9525 Wharton Street, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., through Oct. 29
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club and Penticton Quilters Guild (Artsy Girls), an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Wood, Clay & Canvas, an exhibition of contemporary furniture, large-scale ceramics and contemporary art presented by Joan Skeet, John Rousseau and Peter Flanagan at Peachland Art Gallery, 5684 Beach Ave., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., show runs until Nov. 14.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “No Time To Die” (PG); “Addams Family 2” (PG); “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG); “Halloween Kills” (18A); “The Last Duel” (18A). To purchase tickets and for showtimes visit: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Oct. 20
• Laila Biali performs at The Dream Cafe, for ticket information visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Beer Week continues, today’s events: Brewmaster’s Dinner at Slackwater Brewing
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 education committee meets, 4-6 p.m. at board office
• Penticton Elvis Festival Society annual general meeting, 6 p.m., Penticton Days Inn, proof of vaccination required
• Karaoke with your host DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Preschool Performers acting workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., ages 3.5-5, spots are limited, register at: okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Venom: Let There be Carnage” (Wednesday-Thursday) “Addams Family 2” (Friday-Sunday)
Thursday, Oct. 21
• Penticon Beer Week continues, today’s special events include: Fancylike Wine Beer Releases at Neighbourhood Brewing; Work Boots, Beer & Bacon at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Tremendous Trivia Night Productions presents Tacos & Trivia Thirst-Day, 7 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro.
• Live@Time, 6:30 p.m., singer-guitarist James Hay, $15, for tickets visit: timewines.ca
• Special sneak preview: “Dune” 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:20 p.m. and “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas
• Civic Places and Spaces, presented by the City of Penticton, online community information session, 6-8:30 p.m., to register: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/vice-places-and-spaces
• Michael deMeng Exhibition at Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., free, this show runs until Nov. 6
Friday, Oct. 22
• Today is a Professional Development Day, schools closed for the day with SD53 and SD67
• “Tower of Song, A Creative Tribute to Leonard Cohen” at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $43, to purchase tickets: venablestheatre.ca/coming-soon
• Penticton Beer Week continues, today’s event: Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing
• Karaoke with your host DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French conversations, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate-advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Oktoberfest celebration at District Wine Village in Oliver, 6-9 p.m., featuring live music, BBQ bratwurst
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., $10, proceeds to charity
• Little Leonardos: Pro-D Day Camp at Penticton Art Gallery, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ages 6-12, $40, to register, call 250-493-2928
Saturday, Oct. 23
• Penticton Beer Week concludes, today’s events: guitarist Will Schlackl plays live at Slackwater Brewing, 8:30 p.m.; Oktoberfest at The Barking Parrot, noon-11 p.m., drink specials and promos all day, ages 19 and over
• Oktoberfest celebration at District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-6 p.m., featuring live music, BBQ bratwurst
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m., markets will run every Saturday until Oct. 30.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with “Gypsy,” 4 - 7 p.m.
• Karaoke with your host DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Penticton Elks Lodge 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., Chinese food dinner, 5 p.m., live music to follow with B.C. Buds
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saturday burgers, noon-4 p.m., prices start at $3.50
Sunday, Oct. 24
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., $7, Grimms meat draw, last man standing, dice game, horse races, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets, 6:30 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland
