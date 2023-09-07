Thursday, Sept. 7
• Opening Night: A Party to Murder, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25 available from Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast reception following the performance
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, 101 Martin Street, planning and development committee, 9 a.m., environment and infrastructure committee, 9:30 a.m., corporate services committee, 10 a.m., board of directors meeting, 12:30 p.m.
• Anna Jacyszyn, Orolo Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Art exhibition: The CATS Came Back… With Friends, from the collective minds of Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne, The Lier House, presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Grandmothers for Africa South Okanagan present Africa: Tourism and Beyond, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church Street, by minimum donation of $10 to Stephen Lewis Foundation
• Live music at Eliza featuring Chayce Kennedy, Naramata Inn, 3625 1 Street in Naramata, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Comedy Night at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., featuring Michael Harrison of Just for Laughs, Sirius XM, New York Comedy Festival, $20, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Acoustic jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., bring your instruments and song books
• From Mexico: Bandidos Band, Slackwater Brewing Co., 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., $15 at the door or visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Tuneagers rehearsal, Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9:30-11:30 a.m., for information: kelsey@pentictonacademyofmusic.ca
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: A History of Ironman in Penticton, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
• 25th annual Pentastic Jazz Festival begins, first of three days, featuring Tom Hook and The Hounds, Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings, Professor Cunningham and His Old School, Tom Rigney and Flambeau, The Dave Bennett Quartet, Groovus (Holland, Coots and Pikal), Carolyn Martin’s Western Swing Band, Le Dixieband, South Okanagan Big Band, 3-11 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Orchard House and Penticton Elks Lodge
• Pentastic Jazz Festival, special outreach concert with Groovus, Princess Margaret School, 2-3 p.m.; free to attend
• BCHL junior A hockey preseason hockey: Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• The Sheepdogs in concert, District Wine Village, 7 p.m., $125
• Cousin Harley, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• A Party to Murder, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25 available from Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast reception following the performance
• Learning to Draw: Pen and Ink with Trista Bassett, the Leir House, 1:30 p.m., presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Mat yoga, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Ted Talk, 1 p.m.
• Vines and Gibes, Fall Fair kickoff, Summerland Community Centre, 6:30 p.m., $5, includes live music and tastings from Bottleneck Drive members
• Friday fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” (PG, 91 minutes); The Nun 2 (14A, 110 minutes); Equalizer 3 (14A. 103 minutes); Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (PG, 135 minutes); “Blue Beetle,” (PG, 127 minutes); Barbie (PG, 114 minutes); Oppenheimer (14A, 180 minutes); Elemental (G, 110 minutes), visit: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/Penticton
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre: “Equalizer 3,” (14A, 103 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Sept. 9
• 25th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival, second of three days, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Orchard House, Penticton Elks Lodge, three-day all events passes are $150 which includes free shuttle service between venues, $80 for Friday, $95 for Saturday and $75 for Sunday, phone 250-770-3494 or visit: pentasticjazz.ca
• 22nd annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, Skaha Lake Park, first of two days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free to watch all races, vendor booths and beer garden available
• Fall Brawl, Penticton Speedway, gates open at 5 p.m., qualifying up until 7 p.m., featuring Hornets Championship Final Main Event, RPR Street Stocks, Late Models and Hit to Pass, visit: pentictonspeedway.com to purchase tickets
• Social dinner, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 5:30 p.m.
• Summerland Fall Fair, Arts Centre Park and Ryga Centre on Wharton Street, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring live music, Zucchini races, goat petting, face painting, farmer booths, food trucks, for more information: summerlandfallfair.ca
• Endless Summer Show and Shine, Memorial Park, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., presented by Apple Valley Cruisers and Aaron Dodsworth, featuring 200 unique classic cars, live music
• A Party to Murder, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25 available from Eventbrite.ca
• Wine, Tapas and Tunes at The Dream Café, 8-10:30 p.m., $50 with $10 from each ticket donated to wildfire relief, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• 13 Broken Bones, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 7 p.m., no cover charge
• Penticton Eagles ladies auxiliary yard sale, Eagles lodge, corner of Main Street and Calgary Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., all proceeds to local charity; burgers, fries and onion rings, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• General meeting, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m., meat draw, 2 p.m., food available
• Live music with Wendy, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., lasagna dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10
• 25th annual Pentastic Jazz Festival concludes, third and final day, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Penticton Elks Lodge, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for schedule of acts: pentasticjazz.ca, note: a free gospel sing-a-long is offered for all locals Sunday at 9 a.m. at the PTCC
• 22nd annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, Skaha Lake Park, second of two days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Auditions for Shrek the Musical, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 9 a.m.-noon for dance auditions, 1-5:30 p.m. for singing auditions, first-come, first-serve, for information call Lynne Leydier at 250-488-2364
• Moving Lines, Covert Farms Family Estate Winery, 1-4 p.m.
• A Party to Murder, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., $28 and $25 available from Eventbrite.ca
• Bran Sanders, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Gripped by Guyana with Merle Kindred, who will discuss her time as a Cuso International volunteer, Penticton Public Library, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Three-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Grimms meat draw, horse races and last man standing, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m., breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Summerland Rotary Farmer’s Market, Main Street in Summerland, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Penticton and District Stamp Club meets, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre (new location), 2 p.m., any potential new members are welcomed to attend, for information: sstevesters@gmail.com
Monday, Sept. 11
• Bryan Adams, South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., in support of his 15th studio album So Happy It Hurts, $145 and $125, plus service charges and tax, to purchase tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office
• 9/11 Memorial Service, presented by Penticton Fire Department, 9:20-10:02 a.m., Penticton Cenotaph, 100 block of Main Street, beside the Courthouse
• Breakfast, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 8:30-11 a.m., Scrabble, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
• Cribbage, Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch NO. 40, 6 p.m., Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 6:30 p.m.
• Pub Darts League, various pubs and service clubs, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., open to the public, to view the agenda (available Friday at noon) or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• Penticton Tune-Agers choir rehearses, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 10 a.m.-noon, for information call Sarah at 778-622-0762
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, a fusion of bingo and great music, Match Eatery and Public House, 6:30 p.m.
• Chair yoga, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 9 p.m., Tuesday lunch, 11:15 a.m., improve line dance, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co. 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
• Final week: Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Fun and fit, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m., writing out loud, 2-3:15 p.m. (pre-registration required)
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m.
• Drop-in cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
