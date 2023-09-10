First a quick note for those asking where my Starfield review is. I was in the process of finishing the game but my Series X’s fan died making the console unplayable.
Once it’s fixed I will finish the game and give my honest opinion on the game.
Sept. 5
Gris
(Console,PC, Cloud)
The award winning platform adventure game Gris is finally coming to Game Pass. With a compelling narrative this game was a favourite of many when it launched back in 2018. Though the game is coming to the service a bit late, it will still offer a profound experience.
Sept. 6
Starfield
(Console, and PC)
Finally, after years of waiting for the next big game from the people that brought us the Fallout series, it’s is almost here.
With a large amount of planets to explore, space combat, RPG elements this game is rich in content. Will the wait be worth it? We will have to wait and see.
I put in hundreds of hours in the Fallout series and can’t see this game being any different.
Sept. 14
Solar Ash
(Cloud, Console, and PC)
From the award winning team behind Hyper Light Drifter comes their latest game. You play the game as Rei trying to save her planet. A science fiction adventure platformer game with an interesting visual style and fast movement, this game has some Jet Set Radio vibes.
Sept. 19
Lies of P
(Cloud, Console, and PC)
Lies of P is the latest in the line of souls-like titles that tells the story of Pinocchio in a new and dark way.
The player must adapt their play style and even weaponry.
The Playstation Plus service is getting a price increase across the board. Playstation Plus Essentials is going to cost $79.99 U.S. for a 12 month subscription.
Playstation Plus Extra will be $134.99 for 12 months. Playstation Plus Premium is going to cost $159.99 for 12 months subscription. The cost increase is around 30 per cent more.
The biggest releases are around the corner from the latest Call of Duty, Mortal Kombat 1, Super Mario Bros Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario RPG and many more. Look for my upcoming Holiday Guide and more.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions. On XBox One: acehardy13. On PSN: acehardy13