Hannah Hunter, 13, of Penticton is presently appearing as Young Clara in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s uniquely-Canadian version of “The Nutcracker.”
Her home studio is Balance School of Performing Arts in Penticton.
A former French Immersion student at KVR Middle School, she’s now in her second year at RWB and hopes to return again next year.
It was her mother, Ashley who was able to share the good news with her when she first got the part.
“I was eating dinner and my mom called me and told me and I got a little too excited,” Hannah said. “The whole cafeteria found out really fast.”
Hannah and Ava Wease, 14, point out that what makes this role so appealing is the fact they can see themselves in Young Clara: she’s an aspiring dancer, about their age. Watching grown-up Clara dance, then, isn’t just a glimpse into a possible future for the character. It’s one for them, too.
The Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker runs until Dec. 28 at the Centennial Concert Hall.
—With files from Winnipeg Free Press