People always think they have no real power when it comes to large companies like Sony and Microsoft, this story proves we actually have more power than we think.
Last week Microsoft tweeted that Xbox Live Gold would be almost doubling in price from $69 a year to $130. To say that gamers weren’t pleased was an understatement.
Microsoft’s account was bombarded with angry responses. The whole price change likely was done to drive more people towards Game Pass Ultimate.
The issue was doubling the price of a service that was already high. After only a few hours of angry responses from gamers, MS backtracked. They announced Xbox Live Gold prices will not be going up.
Not only will the price stay the same, but gamers finally got something they asked for years ago. Games like Fornite and other free-to-play games are now free to play online without Xbox Live Gold.
Microsoft realized that people playing together is vital and people playing these free titles shouldn’t have to pay to play with others.
I wish players wouldn’t have to pay to play online. Players already have to pay for internet access and depending on your internet company they may even have to pay for usage.
Xbox Live Gold is another cost that people need to pay. At least Microsoft realized the mistake of doubling the cost of the service. Making free-to-play games truly free to play is also a great change.
So don’t think companies don’t listen.
7-Eleven PS5 Contest
With the Sony PS5 still being impossible to find in stores or even online without huge markups, contests are a great chance to get one.
7-Eleven is offering a chance to get one of 200 PlayStation prizes.
Prizes include The New PlayStation 5 console, PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller, PlayStation store gift cards, and digital game vouchers.
Each week, one winner will be announced that will win the entire bundle. All you need to do is download the 7-Eleven rewards app, register for the rewards program online or in store.
Once you have the app, scan it with every purchase. Every scan is worth one entry. Some products get additional entries. The contest runs to March 2.
Feel free to contact Sascha at with gaming questions and more.
On Xbox One : acehardy13. On PSN: acehardy13