October is another great month for gamers.
To start the month Xbox Game Pass has a full lineup. The lineup is below.
Oct. 1 — (console) Phoenix Point a turn-based tactic game launched
Oct. 5 — (console, PC, cloud) Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Oct. 7 — (PC) Crysis Remastered a redone version of the classic game to upgrade the visuals and update the controls.
Oct. 7 — (Console,PC,Cloud) The Procession To Calvary
Oct. 7 — (Console,PC,Cloud) Visage
Oct. 12 — (Console,PC,Cloud) Back 4 Blood a multiplayer zombie shooter from the team behind the classic Left 4 Dead games.
Oct. 12 — (PC) Destiny: Beyond Light
Oct. 14 — (Console,PC,Cloud) Ring of Pain
Oct. 14 — (Console,PC) The Riftbreaker
This is just the first half of the month. Nintendo Switch owners can play the new Metroid Dread. Metroid Dread is the latest 2D Metroid and is a long awaited game first shown years ago.
PSN offers Hell Let Loose (PS5), an online 100-player game. With working together being key, just running and gunning wouldn’t lead to victory.
PGA Tour 2k21. (PS4) — With real-life courses, a career mode that earns you rewards and gear. Players can create their own character, play against friends locally or against players around the world.
Look for my Far Cry 6 review next week and the annual Holiday Guide coming up.
