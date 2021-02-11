Jett Kline

Jett Kline

Child actor Jett Klyne of Penticton, age 10, is now appearing as Tommy Maximoff, son of Wanda and the Vision, on the mini-series “WandaVision,” based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is now streaming on Disney+ and has received both critical praise and high ratings.