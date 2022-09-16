Much-loved Canadian band Blue Rodeo is including Penticton on its Many a Mile tour, stopping at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at noon, ranging in price between $39 and $85, plus tax and applicable service charges.
The band, which includes original members Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, is touring in support of its 16th album and first in five years.
The band’s list of achievements includes more than 30 Juno Award nominations, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Order of Canada.