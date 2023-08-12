It’s another new month so that means more new titles being added to the Playstation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. The following titles will be added to the service.
Aug. 1 – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen; Sea of Stars; Lost Judgement.
Aug. 15 – Moving Out 2; Destroy All Humans 2; Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition; Source of Madness; Cursed to Golf; PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night; Dreams; Hotel Transylvania; Scary-Tale Adventures; Spellforce 3; Fight Express; Landmark Edition.
Premium Subscribers can also download and play MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On the Loose and Pursuit Force.
Red Dead Redemption, the game that came out in 2010, is getting a re-release in Aug. 17 on PS4 and Nintendo Switch with a digital download.
This release will include the Undead Nightmare expansion, which originally was extra content at the time. The game will cost $50.
Gamers should wait for early reviews.
The Definitive Edition still to this day has issues that haven’t been fixed. Any Xbox Series or Xbox One owner can already play Red Dead Redemption with upgraded visuals through Xbox's backwards compatibility program.
So those players have for years enjoyed all the perks of the upcoming release and then some.
