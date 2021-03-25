After a workshop last autumn, the Okanagan School of the Arts is partnering with Jane Appleby again.
Appleby is known for her lyrical brushwork and expressive use of colour. Her work intimates an emotional, unique abstraction of her landscape subjects, and is found in galleries and in exhibitions throughout the region.
Appleby received second place in the McMichael Art Museums Virtual Plein Air Competition in the canvas/panel category, and her painting, “Galiano Shoreline”, is featured in the online exhibition.
Appleby will lead a three-hour Zoom workshop for anyone interested in learning the
“37 Stroke and 37 Minute Painting Method.” Registration for the Wednesday, April 14 event is open.
Not only does painting in limited strokes and quickly help build skills, but it also brings to light the way an artist prefers to paint. The goal of this fun workshop is not to make a complete painting, but to explore possible ways to paint.
While demonstrating the technique in acrylic, Appleby will discuss the benefits of the exercises. Participants will then be asked to create two paintings using their own still life set up or photo: one 37-stroke piece and one 37-minute piece.
Appleby will be available to answer questions and offer tips as needed during this time. The group will discuss participants’ pieces and the process in general.
Any level of painter is welcome to attend this online class, and participants will need to use their own supplies.
“We received excellent feedback from Jane’s previous workshop with us,” Okanagan School of the Arts executive director Kim Palmer said. “We look forward to seeing what participants create using this unique methodology.”
Pre-registration is required for all programming, and spaces are limited. Email: okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
The cost for the session is $60.