Summerland Community Arts Councilis thrilled to present “Blind Contour Homage,” their new gallery show featuring the work of Marlene Lowden.
This fabulous show can be viewed online at www.summerlandarts.com from now to June 19.
This series emerged from Marlene Lowden’s captivation with female artists, many of whom are significantly under- recognized in the Canadian art canon.
Their contributions deserve to be celebrated as singular expressions of dedication, endurance, and rebelliousness.
With a desire to educate herself about the lives of female artists in Canada’s history, Lowden studied the lives and practices of skilled female artists from several regions, each with diverse cultural heritages.
She was awed by the challenges they faced and the sacrifices they made to pursue art as their life's purpose.
Register for a Zoom artist’s talk with Lowden that will be held Thursday, May 27 beginning at 7 p.m.
Enter a contest to win a Thornhaven Estates Winery gift basket packed with goodies.