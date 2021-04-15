Playstation Plus users have new games they can download.
Oddworld SoulStorm for PS5: Starting April 1 players can download and enjoy this new addition to the Oddworld franchise.
Another game addition is Zombie Army 4 Dead War. This latest Zombie Army game lets you destroy the zombie army with friends online. Players can join in the fun of destroying various enemy types that constantly offer a challenge. With tons of missions, challenges and more this game will keep you busy for months to come. There’s even more downloadable content for those wanting to expand the fun.
In Xbox news, Game Pass subscribers can look forward to an action-packed month. Players can download the shooter game Outriders. This newest game from Square Enix is available on day one on the service while other systems make you pay the full price.
As always, if you enjoy the game you can always buy the game and own it forever.
Outriders is a fun shooter when the servers aren’t going down. This is a perfect chance to try out the game.
A surprise addition to some is the game MLB The Show. This game series was always a Sony only game but MLB made the new games available to other platforms when the licence was renewed.
