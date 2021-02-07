Three local rappers have teamed up on a new single.
Criminals at Large was the brainchild of rapper DLopez (Dave Mejia), and features Dani Lion, and Sketch.
“Criminals at Large was created with the illegal elements of hip-hop origins in mind,” said DLopez in a news release. “It’s an acknowledgment of its progression from the old days of illegal graffiti art and sampling of other people’s music, to the internationally recognized and appreciated art form that it is today.”
This song follows DLopez’s recently released single and music video, The Fallen (which generated over 30,000
video views), and is a lead-up to an EP he will be releasing later this year through Okanagan-based LegionHQ Records.
“I have a few more music videos and singles to release this year before we drop the album, all of which feature local musicians, producers, videographers, and artists. I’m looking forward to making 2021 a big year,” said DLopez.
Listen to the song on all streaming platforms, or go to linker.ee/dlopezmusic for more information.