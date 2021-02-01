Piers Bijvoet, 15 years old, is making his theatrical film debut on February 5th as the film Falling heads to both theatres and streaming services. Piers portrays the character of Will, and his co-stars include acclaimed movie icons like Viggo Mortensen, Laura Linney, David Cronenberg, and Lance Henriksen.
Piers was born in Penticton and attended Uplands Elementary School. Piers moved to Toronto at the age of eight. Piers has previously appeared in commercials, music videos, voiceovers, web series, industrial videos, radio shows, and print ads. Falling is his biggest project to date. Piers received a phone call in February of 2019 with news that he had been cast as Will. Piers filmed in both Los Angeles and Toronto, and also represented the film by participating in the cast Q&As at the Sundance Film Festival and TIFF.
After a highly successful festival run at Sundance, Cannes, VIFF, TIFF, and many other festivals, the film will now be released to North American audiences on February 5th, in theatres, streaming on the Apple TV app, and everywhere you rent or buy movies.
Piers’s film career hasn’t stopped at Falling, he was recently cast as the lead role of Brian, in the upcoming feature film It’s Alright Now.
Viggo Mortensen, who wrote, directed, and stars in Falling, has received the Donostia Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and has been nominated for three Academy Awards (Eastern Promises, Captain Fantastic, Green Book), three BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. Variety said Falling will be “more deeply felt than your typical American debut, Falling is unpretentious and perfectly accessible to mainstream audiences”, and the Hollywood Reporter said Falling is, “A masterful family drama.”