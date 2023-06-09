Tickets are now on sale for the Many Hats Theatre Co. summer production.
The theatre co-op is offering a mid-summer charmer — a look back to the halcyon days between the World Wars when young love bloomed in the Newfoundland outports.
“Salt Water Moon” by Canada’s most revered playwright, David French is the first chapter in what has come to be called “The Mercer Cycle.” The five plays follow the Mercer family patriarch and matriarch, Jacob and Mary from 1926 to 1949.
“Salt Water Moon” opens on a splendid moon-filled night in Coley’s Point in 1926. Eighteen-year-old Jacob Mercer has returned from Toronto to the tiny Newfoundland outport hoping to win back his former sweetheart, Mary Snow.
But while Jacob was away, Mary has become engaged to wealthy Jerome McKenzie and she is still hurt and bewildered by Jacob’s abrupt departure a year earlier. She will not be easily wooed.
“Salt Water Moon” opens Thursday, July 6 and runs until Sunday, July 30.
Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. All show are at The Cannery Stage at the Cannery Trade Centre in Penticton.
“'Salt Water Moon” is directed by Andrew Knudsen, and stars Lucas Goulden and Josie Kay. Both are making their debut on the Many Hats stage.
As usual, the opening night will feature a reception immediately following the final curtain with wine samples from Hester Creek Wines and appies from Honey Toast.
For the July 7 performance, beverage samples from the Cannery Brewing Co. and appies from Honey Toast will be available following the performance.
Tickets are $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors) and available online: eventbrite.ca.