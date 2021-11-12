Picture this. A group of exceptionally talented musicians have their opportunity to perform live taken away for two years. An enthusiastic audience has been deprived of live music for two years. Now put them together on a windy Sunday afternoon in Oliver, and what do you get?
Spontaneous Combustion. That's what! . Sunday's performance by the South Okanagan's very own Offramp Jazz Sextet at the Venables Theatre seemed a lot like putting a cork in a bottle and shaking it. And blow the roof off with a bang they did!
It had been six years since this group last performed as part of the South Okanagan Concert Society series. I think I had forgotten just how good these guys are. Not only are they outstanding soloists, they are also excellent arrangers. Tight arrangements, but lots of scope for spontaneity.
The first tune was cool and laid back: Peggy Lee 's signature tune "Fever".
The cool bass line was provided by Stefan Bienz to partner with the sultry singing of Aidan Mayes . Aidan is known for singing lots of different styles, but it's jazz like this where she really seems at home, demonstrating her amazing talent.
Next was " Sunny Side of the Street" which featured a sort of jazz-meets-classical counterpoint sax duet, played by the old pro, Larry Crawford and the younger pro, Stan Sabourin. Really fun. Echoing the great Brazilian jazz pianist Sergio Mendes, there was " Agua de Beber",
Mike Treadway laying down an infectious Latin pulse. Lullaby of Birdland, another standard, was given a new treatment with lots of wild tempo and key changes.
Channelling their inner Count Basie and Duke Ellington the musicians delighted us with the standards "Moonglow" and " Mack the Knife", which featured Justin Glibbery on the keyboard. Justin sure knows how to play just the right notes and lock into the swing style. We were also treated to the mysterious and brooding song "Back to Black" by Amie Winehouse. The loss of this tremendously talented artist is such a tragedy, and makes this sad song even sadder.
"Love Light" , featuring drummer Mike Treadway, is a song this group loves to perform. Treadway is a musician whom other musicians like to describe as a " monster" player. This guy can bring intense rythmic energy like no other drummer I have ever heard. Even when laying back it's as if he's a coiled spring just ready to explode in a burst of energy. And burst he did on this tune. The train picked up momentum and wasn't slowing down for anything. Incredible.
Offramp ended the performance with a good old gutsy sounding rough and ready blues tune which left us all wishing they would have played longer than the alotted hour.
So, who had more fun-- the audience or the musicians? I think it was a tie.