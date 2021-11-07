Video games you might buy for a video-game player or ask someone to get for you
Rated M for Mature
Resident Evil: Village
(PC, PS4, PS5, XBox Series X)
Pros: Takes the best parts of RE7 and elevates them. Great cast of villains and heroes. Story has lots of twists and carnage, ultra-realistic graphics, terrifying enemy models, huge bosses to challenge even veteran players. Great story length, Multiplayer modes coming.
Cons: None
Hitman 3
(PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X,S)
Pros: Finally an episodic story that works. Best visuals in the series, especially on the Series X and PS5. Huge maps with ton of variation. How to carry out each hit has a ton of options for the player. Each level has challenges and puzzles to find out and complete,
Cons: None
Grand Theft Auto The Definitive Collection
(PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X,S)
Pros: Remaster of the classic Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas. Updated control scheme from GTA5. Updated visuals look great. Music soundtrack from all the games are back. Great voice acting and story.
This is a chance for players who missed it the first time.
Cons: None
Far Cry 6
(PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, S, PC)
Pros: New map to explore. Huge voice talent. Companion characters like a crazy rooster, alligator, panthers and more. New weapon backpacks called Supremos give you the ability to launch rockets and poison gas from your backpacks. Airplanes, helicopters, cars, buggies, boats and more to use. Treasure hunts, cool side missions and mysteries to solve. Even has some multiplayer modes and co-op for players to join in the destruction.
Cons: If you didn’t like past titles this won’t change your mind.
Rated T for Teen Games
Returnal
(PS5)
Pros: Great art style, unique visuals and enemy designs. Challenging gameplay that rewards movement and strategy. The game has a ton of atmosphere and rich backstory. Fast and fluid combat. Each character actually has charm, making interactions something to look forward to. Cool powers and upgrades,
Cons: The rogue-like gameplay may not be for everyone.
Metroid Dread
(Switch)
Pros: First Side scrolling Metroid game in a long time. Brilliant level design. Frantic and fast gameplay. Visually stunning. Lots of replay value. Awesome weapons. New stealth elements.
Cons: None.
Psychonauts 2
(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series,X, S)
Pros: Classic adventure gameplay. Rich and engaging world. Psychedelic visuals. Each level has its own distinct design and charm. Platforming and combat is fluid and responsive. Tons of collectibles and easter eggs. Tons of side missions and replay value.
Cons: None
Jackbox Party Pack 8
(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, S, Xbox 1, Switch, PC)
Pros: Five new party games for the family and friends. No need for extra controllers. Any phone or tablet can be used. Up to eight players and up to 10,000 people watching. Games are perfect for both new players and returning fans of the series.
Cons: None
Kena Bridge of Spirits
(PC, PS5, PS4)
Pros: A charming and engrossing world. Solid combat and platforming. Large and expansive levels. Combat options. Lots of puzzles and collectibles to find and collect. Refreshing action adventure in a sea of games that blend together, Big boss battles will challenge players and require strategy,
Cons: None
Family Friendly Titles
Forza Horizon 5
(Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, PC)
Pros: Huge new map based on Mexico. Visuals showcase the next-generation system’s power. New addition of storms that you can see in the distance. Huge variety of vehicle types. Game has everything from, cars, trucks, SUVs, dune buggies and more.
Cons: None
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl
(PS4, PS5, PC,Switch, Xbox Series X, S)
Pros: Huge roster of 20 characters from the Nickelodeon animated series. Levels have fun easter eggs tying back to the anime series. Imaginative levels to battle in. Online player play.
Cons: None
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
(PS5)
Pros: Story fires on all cylinders, PS5 introduces haptic feedback to the gameplay, new weaponry, huge levels. Visuals showcase the power of the PS5. Performance mode offers 60fps, even on visual mode runs and looks amazing. Side missions and tons of stuff to keep you busy,
Cons: None
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer. He has received video games for The Herald since 2009.
Email: sggall@telus.net.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13