Tracy Fehr, lyric colouratura soprano, is taking audiences on a musical journey from the late 16th to 18th Century, performing in the concert, Monteverdi to Mozart, May 7 in Penticton and May 8 in Kelowna.
The event also features Seraphim, a four-voice acapella ensemble (Fehr, Heather Allen, Colin Cross and Olivia Walsh), Dennis Nordlund on harpsichord, and Walsh also on cello.
Hear perennial favourites such as Bach’s cello suite and Mozart’s “Alleluia,” as well as lesser known works such as the exquisite “Lamento Della Ninfa” by Monteverdi.
The audience will also be treated to a harpsichord sonata suite by Anna Bon, on a harpsichord built by John Galt, a long-time Okanagan resident, and the first scientist to work at the White Lake Astrophysical Observatory, with his daughter Sheila Galt.
“It will be incredible to hear Dennis play, especially because his harpsichord was provided to us by an enthusiastic audience member after our last Christmas show,” says Fehr.
To add a visual element and enhance the listening experience, each of the singers and musicians will be costumed in an outfit representing either a composer or performer from the era, all created and sewn under Tracy Fehr’s design label, Medieval Fehr.
“It’s been a fantastic challenge taking elements from the different periods and tailoring a look for each of the musicians,” says Fehr. “I won’t give everything away, but expect to see Monteverdi and Mozart represented in the show!”
The Monteverdi to Mozart concert takes place in Penticton on Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, and again in Kelowna on Sunday, May 8, 2:30 p.m., at the Cathedral of St. Michael and All Angels. Tickets are $30, for sale on Eventbrite.ca.