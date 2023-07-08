The 7th annual Reel Peach Festival takes place during the 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival.
Peachfest, the largest free five-day festival in Western Canada will happen Aug. 9-13. Reel Peach takes place at the Peter’s Brothers main stage in Okanagan Lake Park.
“Every year we’re amazed by the talented filmmakers showcasing local stories, people and adventures,” said Peach Festival entertainment director Don Kendall. “The films expand the entertainment value and diversity of our signature festival in Penticton.”
This year the category and genre are open. In past years there were two categories: Okanagan Experiences and Okanagan Liquid Libations.
Filmmakers can submit one-to-three- minute short films on any subject in any genre; however, films must be family friendly content. Bonus points will be given to films featuring stories and adventures from the Okanagan, or a concept deriving and/or containing a peach.
This year’s prize money is $1,000 for first, $500 for second and $250 for third.
In past years, there was no entertainment just prior to the main musical act taking the stage at Penticton Peach Festival. With the big screen available onsite, the Reel Peach Festival provides an opportunity to entertain and engage thousands of people in Okanagan Lake Park.
“For a filmmaker to showcase their work in front of more than 5,000 people is an exciting prospect,” said Reel Peach Festival organizer Andrew Jakubeit.
“Seeing a large audience reacting to your creation is an awesome and inspiring feeling. It is a chance to celebrate our region and see people, places and things that make us smile, laugh or instill a sense of pride,” added Jakubeit. “You don’t have to be in the film industry to create a short film about something you are passionate about.”
The Reel Peach Festival is open to professionals and aspiring filmmakers.
“There is a very vibrant and active arts community in our region and with today’s technology; it is now easier than ever to create your epic masterpiece. We encourage everyone to share their ideas, join their friends and create a film together,” said Jakubeit.
Entry deadline is Sunday, August 6 at midnight. For more information, rules, and application: reelpeachfest.com