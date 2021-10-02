Penticton-born musician Nikita Afonso was recognized for her vocals and songwriting abilities on the international stage.
Afonso won the prestigious Song of the Year accolade at the International Portuguese Music Awards. Due to the global pandemic, this year’s ceremony was held online.
Afonso’s single, “I Don’t Think I’m Doing This Right,” was performed as a duet with American musician Ty Falcoa, who co-wrote and produced the single.
In order to be eligible for consideration, a musician must be of Portuguese descent. Although not fluent, she comprehends her second language well. Her grandparents often address her in Portuguese and she responds in English.
“It’s pretty amazing because moving forward with music, my focus has been on the songwriting aspect and this just soldiers my path,” she said in a phone interview from her home in Vancouver. “I love singing and performing, but my passion lies in songwriting, not just for myself but for other artists. I love the creative process in building a song.”
Due to the pandemic where live gigs dried up for all musicians, Afonso was able to refocus on songwriting and expanding her online presence.
“I won’t lie, it was really frustrating not having an income for almost a year,” she said on staying off the stage.
“It opened my eyes to the world of online streaming. It’s not bringing in much income, but it’s a new and different way of performing that’s so much fun for me. I’ve substituted one version of performing for another and the support of the online community has been incredible.”
As restrictions have eased, the jobs have opened up in the last little while. The singer/guitarist has a regular Saturday night gig at the Pan Pacific in Vancouver. She often plays clubs on Friday nights as well as breweries and private functions.
This was her third Portuguese Music Award. In 2017, she was named best new talent and won the following year for best video.
A graduate of Penticton Secondary School, Afonso was a member of Penticton’s royalty team in her graduating. She also played competitive soccer before focusing solely on her music. Until recent years, she and her band were regulars on the main stage of the Penticton Peach Festival.
“I Don’t Think I’m Doing This Right” is available on all streaming services and from the artist’s website: nikitaafonso.com.