Friday, August 4
• Music in the Park featuring Flashback (50s and 60s), Gyro Park, 6-8 p.m., free
• Opening at Leir House Cultural Centre, The CATS Came Back… with Friends, from Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne
• Pharis and Jason Romero, four-time Juno Award winners, The Grist Mill in Keremeos, 7 p.m., $30
• Heavy Airship, a tribute to Led Zeppelin, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., $20, available from Eventbrite.ca
• Osoyoos Desert Centre nature talk: From the Ground Up: Bringing Back the Burrowing Owl to B.C. with Lauren Meads, executive director of BOCS-BC, 11 a.m., free with admission
• Big Little Lions, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fish and chips, a Friday tradition in Penticton, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to charity
• First Friday Open Mic hosted by Daryl O’Neill, Legacy Den Creative Collective, 441 Main Street, 7:30 p.m., by donation
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Don’t Speak, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m., $10 cover charge
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: Liminal Space by Richard Reid; The Offering by Shizuye Takashima; PAG presents Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket)
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• Robyn Lake’s A Place to Stay Forever Exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• KVR Steam Railway, scenic rides, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, visit: kettlevalleyrail.org/ride/schedule
• Open lawn bowling, Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, $5 drop-in fee, sessions are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. (for 9:30 a.m. playtime) and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (for 9:30 a.m. start time)
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre (Aug. 4-10): Oppenheimer (14A, 180 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Oppenheimer (14A, 180 minute); Barbie (PG, 114 minutes); Meg 2: The Trench (14A, 116 minutes); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG, 99 minutes); Haunted Mansion (PG, 122 minutes); Talk to Me (14A, 94 minutes); Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes); Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG, 154 minutes); Elemental (G, 110 minutes), for tickets and times: landmarkcinemas/ showtimes/penticton
Saturday, August 5
• Murder Mystery on the SS Sicamous, featuring DJ Splendid Bastard and Yanti, 6 p.m.-midnight, $75
• Old-Time Gospel Sing-A-Long, Skaha Lake Gazebo, 4-6 p.m., free, bring a lawn chair
• Don’t Speak, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m., $10 cover charge
• Patio music featuring Ray Roper (of Stonebolt) and Lisa Dunn, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-8:30 p.m., no cover, karaoke to follow at 8:30 p.m.
• Jesse Roper, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., more than 85 vendors
• Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200-300 block of Main Street, Backstreet Blvd. and Front Street, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Osoyoos Desert Centre nature talk: Snakes of the Okanagan with snake biologist Lindsay Whitehead from Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, 11 a.m., free with admission, learn about seven different snake species of the South Okanagan
Sunday, August 6
• B.C. Day Celebration, Penticton Gyro Park, with face painting, food trucks, inflatables, obstacle course, bouncy castle, market, arts and crafts, goat petting area, on stage entertainment includes: Will Schlackl, 10 a.m., Magic Boy and Mr. Brown Knows, 10 a.m., Black Widow Rope Spinners, 11 a.m., Opening remarks, 11:45 a.m., Jack and Jill, noon, Belly dancing, 1:15 p.m., Gord McLaren, 2 p.m., Dallas Arcand, 3 p.m., presented by Downtown Penticton BIA and City of Penticton
• Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Country Night featuring Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Great Train Robbery with the Garnet Valley Gang, KVR Steam Railway, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., $63 per ticket ($35 for children), visit: kettlevalleyrail.org/ride/schedule
• Botanical Relief Workshop, with local artist Diane DeRoo, Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4 p.m., $75 (members), $80 (non-members)
• Carly Reirson (blues and folk music), Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., no cover
• The Rollin’ Coal Trio, Covert Farms Family Estate Winery, 1-4 p.m.
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
Monday, August 7
• B.C. Day (stat holiday)
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m., pool, 6:30 p.m., Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 8
• Coyote Cruises open daily for the season, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Grammy Award-winning mandolinist John Reischman, The Grist Mill, 7 p.m., $30
• Downtown Mischief, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view live visit: youtube.com/channel/UC4nZCtk-Ky4Fq-qlb0-B9jA
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, a fusion of bingo and great music, Match Eatery and Public House, 6:30 p.m.
• Shooting Star Amusements, Rotary Park in Penticton, daily starting at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
• Open Mic Night with Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
• Art gallery open with an artist in attendance, Oliver Senior Center, 1-3 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m-10 p.m
Wednesday, August 9
• Penticton Peach Festival begins, first of five days:
Home Hardware Kids Zone in Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-noon
Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Race, noon, 100 block of Main Street
London Drugs Seniors Day: Penticton ukulele group, noon, Judy Rowe and the South Okanagan Big Band, 12:30 p.m., Penticton line dancers and chair dancers, 1:30 p.m., Okanagan Dance Studio, 2 p.m., Three Scotch In, 3 p.m.
Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park
Balance School of Performing Arts, 3:45 p.m., Andrew Allen, 4:15 p.m., Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Team, 6 p.m., Opening ceremonies, 7 p.m., Captain Tractor, 7:45 p.m., Reel PeachFest film festival, 9 p.m., Kim Mitchell, 9:30 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., more than 30 vendors
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Music in the Park, Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m., with Timbre Wolves