Starting today (Jan. 27, 2021) and running until March 13, the Summerland Art Gallery is hosting an online show of its Permanent Collection at summerlandarts.com. Stunning new works by local artists Dale Matthews, Marcia Stacy and Elaine Watts are featured.
The new works were purchased thanks to generous donations over the past several years by Peter Hay and Dorothea Atwater.
Along with the purchases, their donations allowed the gallery to reframe, re-mat and repair several older pieces in the Permanent Collection.
The Summerland Permanent Collection was established in 2008. In order to qualify for permanent collection an artist must have a body of work that has been recognized within the community and beyond, and the artist must be from Summerland or have a close connection with the community.
The gallery committee has made an ongoing list of artists whose works will be included in the Collection once funds become available. Donations and suggestions are welcome.
The Permanent Collection is a valuable record of the visual arts in Summerland, and it is a resource for the whole community. Join us online to see what’s in the Collection now, and to help imagine how this collection could unfold in the future.