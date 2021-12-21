Lynne Leydier, director of Soundstage Productions, is flanked by company members, from left, Haven Gin, Isabella Cucnik and Justice Gin at Saturday’s closing night performance of “Christmas Extravaganza.” From costuming to a live orchestra and amazing solos by cast members ages seven to 80, the show was a hit for its run of four nights.
Most Popular
Articles
- Block of 3 motels placed in receivership
- UPDATE: Bike shop owner has history with police
- Naramata massage therapists admits misconduct, surrenders certification
- Penticton’s loss, Cranbrook’s gain
- 31 Kelowna teachers sign off on vaccine misinformation
- UPDATED: Victory Church shelter closing
- Christmas Extravaganza opens to rave reviews
- More details emerge on controversial tax sale
- Counterfeiter out for Christmas
- Vees win 6-0 on Neil Jamieson Night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Halifax Regional Police say young boy fatally shot in Dartmouth, N.S.
- California to require booster shots for healthcare workers
- A look at the latest COVID-19 developments in Canada
- Quebec tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Omicron accounts for 80% of new coronavirus cases
- 'A little overkill': Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck not keen on NHL's schedule pause
- Crowds for world junior games cut in half amid Alberta's tightened restrictions