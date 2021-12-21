Soundstage Productions

From left, Haven Gin, Lynne Leydier, Isabella Cucnik and Justice Gin

 Submitted Photo

Lynne Leydier, director of Soundstage Productions, is flanked by company members, from left, Haven Gin, Isabella Cucnik and Justice Gin at Saturday’s closing night performance of “Christmas Extravaganza.” From costuming to a live orchestra and amazing solos by cast members ages seven to 80, the show was a hit for its run of four nights.

