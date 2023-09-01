Out of respect to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods to wildfire, Penticton Art Gallery has cancelled its 45th annual art auction gala fundraiser that was originally scheduled for Sept. 16.
“Given the whole situation with the fires and a lot of pressure to donate to various causes and individuals, we all felt it was in everybody’s best interests to not have the auction,” curator Paul Crawford said in an interview. “So many people have lost their homes from the fires, including a former employee of our gallery, and these are the people we need to support right now.”
An online art auction is still active until Nov. 25. A more scaled-down version of the auction is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 26. It will be a free event with light refreshments. All advance bidding takes place online.
Next year’s auction gala has been scheduled for June 22, 2024.
The popular Soup Bowl fundraisers will be held on Nov. 9 and 12 as scheduled.
Those who purchased tickets for the art auction gala have the option of being refunded or the money being put on credit for an upcoming fundraiser.
To view the online auction items: 32auctions.com
An additional auction, in partnership with Cannery Brewing Co. can be viewed at: 32auctions.com/ cannery2023