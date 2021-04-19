Gamers will remember the major issues that plagued the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 late last year.
Most thought publishers would have learned from the backlash.
In comes OutRiders. The demo was fairly well received by players. I found the demo fun enough with the powers of different classes being the highlight.
The demo was solid enough and stable, but issues happened as the game launched.
On Day 1, players couldn’t play the game for any large length of time. The game has a strange requirement for everyone to connect to the Square Enix servers to authenticate their copy. This requirement is there even when you just want to play single player.
What made things even worse is that if you played the game for hours, the game could just drop its connection with the servers.
If you play the game with others, you are the server as it’s peer to peer, so having to connect to their server shouldn’t be required. As I’m writing this, server issues are better but still there.
Another issue with the launch is players losing inventory items they worked hours to get. The developer is working on fixing this issue, but players can still encounter this problem.
The developer has upcoming fixes and patches for this issue and others. But the current patch actually makes the game worse, in my opinion.
The developer is nerfing certain powers. Nerfing means requiring those powers to take more time to be used again. OutRiders is a looter shooter and the loot is an important part. Without the loot, players aren’t incentivized to go on to other missions to try and get that legendary item.
I hope they can fix these issues and make the game a must play. These games need to be delayed until ready and not before.
PS5 finally lets players use external hard drives to store PS5 games with the latest update. Players still can’t use these external drives to play the games but it is faster to transfer them instead of re downloading them.
This latest update also allows cross-generation Share Play. This means PS5 users can let PS4 friends remotely play their games. With future updates, Sony should activate the ability for extra internal storage for all those future games.
