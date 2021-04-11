A pair of world premieres will be part of the show when Ballet Kelowna performs live online April 17.
The Livestream No. 1 performance, offered free or by donation, will stream through Unicorns Live at 7:30 p.m.
The digital performance features the world premiere of Kirsten Wicklund’s haunting Disembark, the world premiere of Gekko, a poetic solo created by Seiji Suzuki, and the return of Alysa Pires’ In Between.
“We are excited to move forward with our first live-streamed performance,” says Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando in a news release. “Through the support of our community and funders, we have remained creative and productive through this difficult year.
“It is time to unveil two extraordinary new pieces that reflect and capture the shared feelings and emotions of this significant time in our history. We also bring you one of our uplifting audience favourites.”
Set to Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 1 in F Major and original music created by Wicklund, who is also the choreographer, Disembark reflects on a world disrupted. The dramatic intensity of the work is further amplified through lighting created by Vancouver-based designer James Proudfoot and costumes by Toronto-based designer Krista Dowson. It’s Wicklund’s first work for Ballet Kelowna.
Ballet Kelowna dancer and emerging choreographer Seiji Suzuki began creating Gekko (Japanese word for moonlight) during the pandemic lockdown. The work is set to Claude Debussy’s Clair de lune, Suite bergamasque.
Pires’ energetic ballet In Between features an original score by Adam Sakiyama.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial orders restricting gatherings and events, Ballet Kelowna’s last mainstage performance at the Kelowna Community Theatre was 14 months ago. Approaching the 2020/21 season in increments, the organization has prioritized providing employment for their dance artists. Last fall, six dancers gradually returned to training and rehearsals, working on a dance film as well as new works by B.C.-based choreographers.
“We are looking forward to getting back on stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre,” says Orlando. “While we will miss having an in-person audience for this live performance, we aim to offer an intimate and immersive experience that people can enjoy safely from the comfort of their home.”
To register for access, visit balletkelowna.ca or watch.unicorns.live.