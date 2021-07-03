Okanagan musician Jack Godwin spent time during the COVID lockdown decoding a heritage instrument with a
disdained history.
Godwin, best known as leader of the Kettle Valley Brakemen, was gifted a musical instrument that hadn’t been used in at least 60 years.
“This was certainly a mystery instrument to me. In 60 years of music, I’d never seen one,” Godwin said.
“The Gibson Company only made these four-string tenor resonators from 1925 to 1929. They can be very loud and their main function was to keep the beat in minstrel show orchestras. White people performing in blackface being distasteful to modern audiences, this instrument hasn’t been touched in decades, but it will get a new life.”
During lockdown, Godwin puzzled over how he could repurpose the antique instrument to play his own folk/bluegrass songs.
“Never having wanted to play a banjo, figuring out how to make music on this one has been a rewarding and creative challenge. I ended up using heavier strings than normal and tuned them uniquely plus I’ve shaped and sanded my own picks. Adding a bottleneck slide gives a bluesy feel to the sound.”
Godwin has been a regular on Sunday afternoons outside the Naramata Heritage Museum for years. It has been closed since 2020, but reopened on Canada Day.
Godwin will be performing throughout the summer at the museum, Sundays from 2-4 p.m. For more information on the museum, call, 250-496-5709.