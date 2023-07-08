Many Hats Theatre Co. will have 10 extra-special guests in the audience at tonight’s (July 8, 2023) performance of Salt Water Moon.
There will be 10 members of the Mercer/French family at The Cannery Stage tonight enjoying the performance.
It is this distinguished Newfoundland family whose roots stretch back to mid 18th Century Newfoundland and on whose family history David French based his five plays of the Mercer Cycle which includes Salt Water Moon.
As a result of the Many Hats’ search for Mercer family members, they were contacted by descendants of the Newfoundland Mercer and French families who live in the South Okanagan. It was French’s family stories that inspired the semi-autobiographical Mercer Cycle of plays, Salt Water Moon being the first.
In the mid 19th Century, members of the family moved west to British Columbia and created a successful shipbuilding business on Queensborough Island in the Fraser River near New Westminster. The business was called Mercer Star Shipyards and operated for more than 70 years. They specialized in wooden-hull boats in the tradition of Newfoundland boat builders.
David French is one of Canada's most revered playwrights having received numerous awards and honours for his work. The five plays follow the Mercer family Jacob, Mary, and their family from 1926 to 1949.
Salt Water Moon shows Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through July 30 at The Cannery Stage in Penticton.
Tickets are $28 and $25 (tax included) and available online from: eventbrite.ca.