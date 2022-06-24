Corny Rempel
Corny Rempel from Steinbach, Manitoba is pictured in this Penticton Herald photo taken Friday, June 24, 2022 at Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton.
 Penticton Herald

It’s a full weekend of nostalgia in Penticton with both the Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival and the Peach City Beach Cruise. Crowd favourite Corny Rempel from Steinbach, Manitoba opened the Elvis festival, Friday afternoon, to the delight of the crowd at Okanagan Lake Park. Both events continue Saturday and Sunday.