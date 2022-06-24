It’s a full weekend of nostalgia in Penticton with both the Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival and the Peach City Beach Cruise. Crowd favourite Corny Rempel from Steinbach, Manitoba opened the Elvis festival, Friday afternoon, to the delight of the crowd at Okanagan Lake Park. Both events continue Saturday and Sunday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Council approves 700-home North Wiltse Block project
- Cancer victim’s family sues doctors, hospitals
- Sheriff, court clerk assist with creek rescue
- City’s sunshine list flourishing
- Terraces haunt proposed neighbouring development
- Wibit backs down on 2-hour passes
- Cancer victim’s family sues doctors, hospitals
- Penticton activates EOC as lake tops full pool
- No lake-to-lake parade, but there will be lots of cruising
- URBAN FORAGER: Butcher shop invests in community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
- FBI seizes disputed Basquiat artwork from Florida museum
- Vancouver Canucks hire former Panthers GM Dale Tallon as pro scout, senior adviser
- CP NewsAlert: Ex-CFLer Boden gets life for B.C. murder, no parole chance for 14 years
- Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
- Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US