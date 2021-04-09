The only perk of being a musician in lockdown is there’s plenty of time to write and record.
With live dates now non-existent, rocker Mason Burns put his time to good use by creating the most ambitious song of his career, “Come On Baby,” which is available on all streaming services, today.
“I was feeling quite inspired one night and it wrote itself in about 10 minutes,” the Penticton-born guitarist and vocalist said.
“Since COVID began, I have written more than 20 songs. For 2021, I have made a goal to release some of my new music. I think the song’s going to be a good jam for the spring and summer.”
With the hope of building his fan base, he moved to Victoria just before the pandemic began.
“Strange days indeed. I’ve made my own recording studio in my apartment in Victoria,” he said of passing the time. “I’m just playing lots and studying the recording methods of my favourite albums.”
Burns grew up in a house where his parents listened to Led Zeppelin and classic rock has influenced him from a very young age.
For “Come on Baby,” he played all the instruments but recruited his girlfriend to provide background vocals. He drew inspiration from “The White Album” by The Beatles as well as T-Rex and The Velvet Underground.
Burns’ career highlights include opening as either a soloist or part of a band for Trooper, April Wine, Finger 11 and 54-40.
Along the way he’s played live gigs at The Railway Club and Fairview Pub in Vancouver, Penticton’s Dream Café and South Okanagan Events Centre, Lorenzo’s in Winfield, the Mojo Blues Bar in Copenhagen and a Hard Rock Café in Yangon, Myanmar.
“Come on Baby” is available today on services including iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.