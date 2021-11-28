This year has been a great year for gamers no matter your system. Below are my game of the year nominations. Feel free to email me your pick and I'll highlight the winner next week.
Returnal
(PS5)
Rated M for Mature
Pros: Distinct alien world to explore, Fast and fluid combat requiring you to constantly be on the move to survive. Nce variety of weapons, randomized weapons and power ups. Randomized levels makes each new play different, surprisingly addictive to people who have never played a rogue-like game. Solid and intriguing storyline complete with alien lore backstories. Third-person perspective lets you see all the action. Environments are stunningly gorgeous. Varied enemy types makes each encounter tense and challenging.
Cons: The gameplay is not for everyone
Ratchet and Clank:
Rift Apart (PS5)
Rated E10+
Pros: Story fires on all cylinders. PS5 introduces haptic feedback to the gameplay. New weaponry. Huge levels. Visuals showcase the power of the PS5. Performance mode offers 60 frames per second. Even on visual mode, it runs and looks amazing. Side missions and tons of stuff to keep you busy. New characters and companions keep story and action fresh. Tons of enemy and level variety.
Cons: None.
Psychonauts 2
(PC,b PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, X, S)
Rated T for Teen
Pros: Classic adventure gameplay. A rich and engaging world with psychedelic visuals. Each level has its own distinct design and charm. Each character you run across is interesting and unique. Platforming and combat is fluid and responsive. Tons of collectibles and easter eggs. Tons of side missions and replay value.
Cons: None
Forza Horizon 5
(Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, PC)
Rated E for Everyone
Pros: Huge map based on Mexico to explore. Every few minutes of driving gives you a different biodome. You have sandy dunes, beaches, rain forest, city streets and even small towns, vehicles galore — everything from semis, trucks, cars, trail rigs and many many more. Dust storms can be seen forming in the distance and players can interact with them, by racing a train, a plane and more. New challenges daily. Multiplayer modes. More content coming.
Cons: Servers can be an issue when trying to find online match modes.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer whose video game reviews have been published in The Herald since 2009.
