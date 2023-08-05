Illusion Island for Nintendo Switch takes the metroidvania action-adventure formula, mixes it with Disney whimsical universe to create a must-play game for the entire family.
The game has a camera that is pulled back more then traditional games but still creates a visual feast.
The characters — Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy — look and move like the classic cartoons.
The character models and animations are a nice mix of classic and modern takes. The game environment features bright and colourful backgrounds with objects that move.
The cut scenes are well animated and are another highlight.
The game’s story revolves around the gang being invited to an island under the ruse of a picnic.
The island you and the gang land on is called Monoth Island. The island is in turmoil after it had its three magical books stolen. You and your gang are tasked with getting back the books and restoring order.
The game is a classic platformer at heart.
The player gets to traverse a huge map with up to three other friends along the way.
Having friends join the journey along the way is always a blast.
With most platformers usually being a single-player experience, the ability to have friends join is a great addition.
The pulled-back camera lets the player see more of the map and area around you and your friends.
As you get further in the story you unlock new abilities that will help complete your journey.
Players will be jumping, swinging and bouncing off walls in no time.
The game is one huge level, kind of like Metroid Dread.
The player goes to different sections and areas, completing different objects or tasks.
Each area has its own design and character to differentiate that area from the last.
Usually, players are tasked with exploring new areas, finding keys that open the next area. You have a library section complete with books, cushions for sitting, to the bay area which has a fish and boat theme to it.
The game’s map sprawls out in all directions. Players can zoom out to let you see more of the expansive map.
As you complete different areas, you will get new abilities, like long jumping, swinging, and more. These new abilities will let you go back to past areas that you couldn’t get to before opening up more areas to explore.
Players can find and collect different cards, pictures and more along your journey.
One major difference compared to other platformers is there is no combat. That’s right, you don’t fight anything.
You just have to jump over enemies and don’t want to interact with them.
The game even has boss battles that again don’t have the player interacting with them directly.
Players instead are tasked with hitting switches or buttons to damage the boss.
While hitting these switches, players must avoid hazards that drop and try and take you and your friends out.
The game isn’t overly challenging, but I did find myself more than drawn into the world wanting to explore every bit of the map.
Younger gamers can help each other out customizing health, jumping assists and more. All the assists will have even the younger players coming along for the adventure.
Disney Illusion Island is roughly 7-8 hours in length if you get all the collectibles etc. If the game was at full price the length might be an issue, but at $49 the game is in the sweet spot.
Disney illusion Island gets a 9/10.
